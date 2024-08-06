Cybersecurity is a significant and growing threat in today’s digital world. According to a report by Cybersecurity Ventures, global cybercrime costs are expected to reach USD10.5 trillion annually by 2025, up from USD3 trillion in 2015[1]. This alarming growth highlights the increasing sophistication and frequency of cyberattacks. These statistics underscore the urgent need for robust cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive data and maintain trust in digital systems[2].
Cyber security threats come in multiple forms such as malware or phishing attacks, but they are often invisible to the victim until it’s too late. Samsung Galaxy devices are equipped with the Knox security platform[3]. The robust Galaxy security solutions provide multiple ways to protect you from these cybersecurity threats by securing your device and helping control your privacy. Auto Blocker and Message Guard are two of these safeguards.
Auto Blocker
Auto Blocker is all about choice — providing an opt-in package of additional security measures so that you can choose whether you want to explore the customizations enabled by Galaxy’s ecosystem. Auto Blocker will protect your Galaxy device and personal data by preventing app installations from unauthorized sources. The feature will also check for malware and other cybersecurity threats, immediately blocking any malicious activity that could come as a result[4].
The extra level of protection that Auto Blocker provides also stops harmful commands from entering your physical USB port — which could come in handy when charging your phone through an outlet at a public space like an airport[5].
Turning on Auto Blocker is a quick and simple process that takes less than a minute. Open Settings, go to Security and Privacy, then tap Auto Blocker and select On.
Settings > Security and privacy > Auto Blocker
Message Guard
Another feature in Knox is Message Guard, which secures communication by scanning incoming messages for malicious content. Message Guard automatically filters out potentially harmful messages, providing a safeguard against phishing attempts and other cyber threats. This real-time protection is essential in an era where phishing attacks are becoming more sophisticated and frequent. Message Guard runs silently and effectively 24/7 in the background without needing to be activated[6].
Settings > Security and privacy > Auto Blocker > Messaging app protection
Although there is no doubt that cybersecurity threats will continue to evolve and become increasingly common, Samsung’s priority is to always keep you safe because privacy can only be assured with strong security. However you choose to live your life, Galaxy is there — watching your back and ensuring you stay in control[7].
Security Updates for Longer
While robust security features are important, keeping them up to date is also crucial in protecting against the latest threats. That’s why Samsung is providing up to seven years of security updates and seven years of operating system upgrades, starting with the Galaxy S24 series and the recently launched foldables. This is the longest period of software support currently available for mobile devices, allowing users to keep their phones safely and reliably for longer[8].
Settings > Security and privacy > Updates > Security update
By Anthony Hutia, Head of Mobile Experience, Samsung Electronics East Africa