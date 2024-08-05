Shares

This August, BLACKPINK, a K-Pop girl group, is celebrating their 8th anniversary. The group, comprised of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa, has dominated global charts with their hit songs, capturing the hearts of millions of fans worldwide.

To commemorate this milestone and honor the group, BLACKPINK has teamed up with Spotify, to bring special surprises to their specially curated ‘This is BLACKPINK’ playlist.

The group’s Spotify streams tracked an average year-on-year growth of over 110%, and the group now has over 13 billion streams on the platform. Their tracks have been added to over 71 million user-generated playlists, and their top five most streamed songs alone; ‘How You Like That’, ‘Kill This Love’, ‘Pink Venom’, ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’, and ‘Shut Down’, have collectively garnered over 4 billion streams.

Impressively, BLACKPINK’s top markets on Spotify now span the USA, Indonesia, Mexico, the Philippines and Brazil.

From August 1st till BLACKPINK’s debut anniversary on August 8, the playlist will pay homage to a different BLACKPINK era each day, taking listeners on a journey through the group’s most iconic milestones. To enjoy the playlist, Spotify users can tune into ‘This is BLACKPINK’ from August 1 – 8 to rediscover a different BLACKPINK era each day. The playlist will refresh daily at 11am.

Spotify’s efforts to connect BLACKPINK with listeners across the globe have played an big role in igniting passion from their fandom over the years. In addition to spotlighting their music on flagship playlists such as ‘Today’s Top Hits’ and ‘K-Pop ON!’, Spotify has also brought listeners a variety of exclusive experiences to bring fans closer to the members. This includes the Enhanced Album for their 2020 ‘The Album’ and the ‘BORN PINK: The Pop-Up Experience’ in Los Angeles in 2022.

“It’s been thrilling to witness the growth of BLACKPINK throughout the years. Our #8YearswithBLACKPINK campaign bolsters our commitment to supporting Korean artists in reaching and deepening their connections with listeners worldwide, and we hope fans enjoy the special surprises we have in store for them,” said Jungjoo Park, Head of Music Korea, Spotify.