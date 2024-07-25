Shares

Kenya’s Synnefa is among eleven companies awarded a share of Ksh. 225 million (USD 1.7 million) by the Efficiency for Access Research and Development Fund. Synnefa, an agri-tech startup that provides farmers with smart-sensor installed greenhouses.

According to Synnefa, the funding will enable them to develop their innovative clean energy agricultural technologies, specifically their Smart Solar Dryers integrated with FarmShield IoT devices. This will in turn enhance post-harvest resilience and productivity for smallholder farmers in Kenya.

In a bid to drive sustainable agriculture, Synnefa has continously committed to improving the livelihoods of smallholder farmers through sustainable solutions. Thanks to the company’s smart solar dryers equipped with FarmShield IoT technology, farmer cooperatives involved in high-value horticultural crops like coffee, tomatoes, mango, and pyrethrum are set to benefit.

This initiative comes at a critical juncture for smallholder farmers in the sub-Saharan region, who produce around 30% of most food commodities yet face significant challenges due to limited access to energy. This energy gap contributes to substantial food loss, with post-harvest waste estimated at 37% in Sub-Saharan Africa alone.

Taita Ngetich, Founder and CEO of Synnefa, emphasized the impact of the secured funding stating, “We believe that technology can significantly reduce farming risks and boost incomes for smallholder farmers in Africa. This funding enables us to enhance our FarmShield and FarmCloud technologies, providing community-owned smart drying solutions. Additionally, By reducing drying times and connecting farmers to markets, we aim to improve incomes and minimize post-harvest losses.”

The Efficiency for Access Research and Development Fund supports the development of affordable, high-performing, and inclusive appliances. The fund is backed by the IKEA Foundation and UK aid from the UK government via the Transforming Energy Access platform.