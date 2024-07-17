Shares

Kenya Power has announced that over 4 million prepaid customers have updated their token meters in the ongoing Update Token Meter Yako exercise. The company targets to update 7.4 million prepaid meters ahead of the August 31st deadline.

So far, the company has scheduled over 7.2 million of all its prepaid token meters to ensure that their customers receive reset and update codes when they buy their tokens. The remaining customers, totaling about 200,000, will also be addressed in the coming days.

The Update Meter Yako campaign is part of an ongoing global exercise that targets all prepaid meters that use the Standard Transfer Specification (STS). This is a universal method to transfer tokens to prepaid meters that ensures the security of generated tokens.

To ensure that the exercise is carried out successfully, Kenya Power has adopted a phased approach where prepaid token meters are scheduled for update in batches. Once a meter is scheduled, a customer receives an SMS notification and thereafter the update codes are sent to the customer upon purchase of an electricity token.

Apart from the SMS notification, customers can also access their prepaid meter update codes through the company’s self-service platform *977#. This serves as a backup in case the SMS notification is lost. The update will not impact existing tokens that are already loaded into the meter. However, customers are advised to load any unutilized tokens before updating their meters as failure to do so will render them invalid.

Kenya Power’s General Manager in charge of Commercial Services and Sales, Eng. Rosemary Oduor has applauded customers for their continued support in the prepaid meters update campaign noting, “We thank all our customers for their support in this ongoing global exercise. So far, we are happy that over 56% of all our prepaid customers have updated their meters so that they can continue to enjoy access to electricity.”

“Once a meter is scheduled, a customer receives an SMS notification and thereafter the update codes are sent to the customer upon purchasing their electricity tokens. Our customers are required to update their meters as soon as they receive their codes to continue enjoying access to electricity. We are therefore kindly urging those who have not updated yet to purchase their tokens upon which they will receive their codes and be able to update their meters, ” added Eng. Oduor.