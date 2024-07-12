Shares

TikTok is known for inspiring creativity and spreading joy, and has become a hub for practical solutions to real-life challenges. Various creators on the platform captivate their audiences with innovative and locally-relevant content. One of the most notable communities on Tiktok is Kiswahili education.

#Kiswahili and #SwahiliTikTok are some of the most popular hashtags Kiswahili-speaking communities and enthusiasts use to share content on TikTok. From food recipes and fashion tips to entertainment and language education, the Swahili-speaking community has embraced Kiswahili to bring people together.

In Africa, Kiswahili is the most internationally recognized language and is spoken widely across the continent. According to UNESCO, with over 200 million users globally, Kiswahili stands among the select few languages with such a vast reach. This year, for the first time, Kenya hosted the World Kiswahili Language Day celebrations under the theme: ‘Kiswahili, Multilingual Education and the Enhancement of Peace’. The annual celebration aims to promote Kiswahili as a symbol of unity, peace, and multiculturalism.

The East African Community (EAC) countries; Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, DRC, South Sudan, and Burundi, are known for their proficiency in Kiswahili. Kenya and Tanzania have Kiswahili as their national languages, and as part of this year’s celebrations, Kenya is expected to declare a National Kiswahili Day, encouraging everyone to speak the language.

Some of the most popular Kiswahili creators on TikTok include the following