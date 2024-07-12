Shares

Danish singer-songwriter Mzungu Kichaa is currently in Nairobi to promote his third album, ‘Fade Away’. The musician, who found prominence in Tanzania, has featured fellow Danish artist, Wafande, in the latest music video of ‘Fade Away’, one of the songs in the album.

Mirroring his stage and acoustic performances, his new album embodies live instrumentation, adding an authentic layer to his music and love for a raw musical experience. The album focuses on having a deeper connection with nature and the importance of being present, content, and free from materialistic baggage.

Mzungu Kichaa’s ongoing Kenyan media tour comes four years after his last trip to Nairobi. Commenting on his experience in Kenya, he said, “During this period of unrest in Kenya, my message to the youth is to stay positive, loyal to their visions and keep hold of their freedom of speech. The track “Uhuru” off my album is about the importance of this right and the most important line in the song is that without freedom, even the birds will not sing and by that I mean the whistleblowers and change-makers within the society will not have a voice.”

With an infusion of adventure and confidence, ‘Fade Away’ champions the pursuit of dreams without compromising on freedom of expression. Love, loss, gratitude, spiritual progression and the complexities of navigating life’s challenges are among the album’s themes, creating a multifaceted storyline and inviting listeners to reflect on their own experiences and aspirations.

Mzungu delivers a powerful album with love songs such as “Fade Away”, “Fall in Love” and “London Town”, to the more political songs such as “Uhuru” which touches on freedom of speech. The exploration of mental health and the interpretation of how we navigate life’s uncertainties adds a layer of introspection as seen in songs like “Sleepy”.

Mzungu Kichaa was born in Denmark but spent most of his life in Africa, eventually finding his musical footing in Tanzania where he grew up. His stage name carrying complex socio-cultural significance was given to him by Bongo Flava legend Juma Nature as a symbol of cultural guardianship.

His debut album ‘Tuko Pamoja’ (2009), sung 100% in Swahili, had a massive impact in Tanzania and Kenya. His debut hit single off the album was “Jitolee” featuring Professor Jay. The album won him an award for ‘Best Upcoming Artist’ at the Scandinavian African Achievement Awards. In his music career, he has collaborated with African stars such as Sauti Sol, Juma Nature and FidQ, as well as Scandinavian artists including Wafande, Kaka and Karen Mukupa.