Shares

Sanlam and Santam, the joint sponsors of the Sanlam Group Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism, have officially announced the shortlisted entries for the 2023 awards. This year, a total of 170 entries from 13 countries in Africa were received, the highest number yet in the competition’s 49-year history.

The 2023 Sanlam Group Financial Journalist of the Year and category winners will be announced at a gala event in Johannesburg on 25 July, 2024.

Shortlisted journalists in the Business and Companies category

Dewald van Rensburg, Micah Reddy and Sam Sole – amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism, South Africa

Ann Crotty – Financial Mail, South Africa

Daniel Okujwa – Foundation for Investigative Journalism, Nigeria

Dominic Omondi – Daily Nation, Kenya

Kingsley Jeremiah – The Guardian, Nigeria

Rob Rose – Financial Mail, South Africa

Susan Comrie – amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism, South Africa

Shortlisted journalists in the Economy category

Claire Bisseker – Financial Mail, South Affrica

Kitso Dickson – Business Weekly & Review, Botswana

Lisa Steyn – News24, South Africa

Odimegwu Onwumere – The Nigerian Voice, Nigeria

Paul Murungi – Daily Monitor and CEO East Africa Magazine, Uganda

Rob Rose – Financial Mail, South Africa

Ryk van Niekerk – Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake, South Africa

Shortlisted journalists in the Financial Markets category

Bernard Busuulwa – The EastAfrican, Uganda

Jaco Visser – Financial Mail, South Africa

Kabelo Khumalo – Business Day, South Africa

Lisa Steyn – News24, South Africa

Otiato Guguyu – Daily Nation, Kenya

Patrick Alushula – Nation Media Group, Kenya

Rob Rose – Financial Mail, South Africa

Ruan Jooste – Personal Finance, South Africa

Shortlisted journalists in the Consumer Financial Education category

Ephraim Modise – TechCabal, Pan African

Maya Fisher-French – CityPress, Maya on Money, South Africa

Neesa Moodley – Daily Maverick, South Africa

Nike Popoola – Punch Newspaper, Nigeria

Paul Busharizi – New Vision, Uganda

Ryk van Niekerk – Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake, South Africa

The Devi Show – eTV, South Africa

Shortlisted journalists in the African Growth Story category

Caleb Ojewale – Business Day, Nigeria

Garth Theunissen – Business Day and News24 Business, South Africa

Joseph Olaoluwa – TechCabal, Pan African

Kingsley Jeremiah – The Guardian, Nigeria

Mahamadi Sebogo – Sidwaya, Burkina Faso

Nicole Pillay – Forbes Africa, Pan African

Paul Murungi – Daily Monitor and CEO East Africa Magazine, Uganda

Shortlisted journalists in the ESG: Business and the Environment category

Ann Crotty – Financial Mail, South Africa

Giulietta Talevi – Financial Mail, South Africa

Jaco Visser – Financial Mail, South Africa

Justice Nwafor – Nigerian Tribune, Nigeria

Paul Murungi – Daily Monitor and CEO East Africa Magazine, Uganda

Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman – EIB Network, Ghana

Ryk van Niekerk – Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake, South Africa

Shortlisted journalists in the ESG: Business and Society category

Ann Crotty – Financial Mail, South Africa

George Kwaning – TV3 Ghana, Ghana

Kabelo Khumalo – Business Day, South Africa

Kingsley Jeremiah – The Guardian, Nigeria

Odimegwu Onwumere – The Nigerian Voice, Nigeria

Oluwatomisin Amokeoja – Forbes Africa, Pan African

Rob Rose – Financial Mail, South Africa

Ryk van Niekerk – Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake, South Africa

Category: Broadcast: Audio/Radio

Destiny Onyemihia – Voice of Nigeria, Nigeria

Maya Fisher-French – CityPress, Maya on Money, South Africa

Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman – EIB Network, Ghana

Ruan Jooste – Personal Finance, South Africa

Ryk van Niekerk – Moneyweb, RSG Geldsake, South Africa

Category: TV/Video