Sber, a global financial institution, is calling on researchers to submit scientific papers about artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in an open contest. The contest will see the key articles published in a special issue of Doklady Mathematics, a scientific journal of the Russian Academy of Sciences, in both Russian and English.

The journal will be published as part of AI Journey, an annual international conference about artificial intelligence, which is scheduled for the end of 2024. Indexed across major bibliographic databases of scientific citations, the publication will be uploaded to global digital libraries. The author of the best paper will win Ksh 1.32 million (USD 10,000).

Competing articles must describe a piece of research and its outcomes and be submitted by August 20. Scientific papers admitted to the selection will be peer-reviewed by top Russian AI and ML experts, with an expert commission making the final decision about publishing the paper in the special issue of the scientific journal and giving the best paper award.

Commenting on the competition, Alexander Vedyakhin, first deputy chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank said, “Every year, AI Journey builds more muscle and draws together more AI and ML scientists, researchers, and experts from around the world. Last year, we received more than 270 entries for the scientific article selection stage. The best articles shortlisted by us and AI/ML experts were included in our 2023 Collected Publications. This year, authors will have a chance to publish their work on breakthrough AI-driven solutions in a prestigious science magazine, speak at AI Journey 2024, and vie for a USD 10,000 prize.”

To apply, visit aij.ru/science.