Phone manufacturer OPPO has launched its newest flagship, the Oppo Reno11 F 5G, in the Kenyan market.

The OPPO Reno11 F 5G will be available for purchase across all OPPO Stores country wide, OPPO Kenya Website and eCommerce platforms at a recommended retail price (RRP) of Ksh. 49,999.

The OPPO Reno11 F 5G comes with a triple camera setup at the back with 64 MP (main) + 8 MP (wide) + 2 MP (macro). It also comes with a 32 MP selfie camera.

The OPPO Reno11 F 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset with 256 GB internal storage and 8 GB RAM. You can get an additional 8GB with RAM Expansion option. Internal storage can also be expanded up to 2TB via microSD.

It runs on Android 14 + ColorOS 14. ColorOS 14’s efficiency computing system, Trinity Engine, ensures fast and smooth performance. ROM Vitalisation can save up to 23GB of extra space from a total 256GB internal storage, by compressing unused data and removing duplicated files.