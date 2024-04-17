Phone manufacturer OPPO has launched its newest flagship, the Oppo Reno11 F 5G, in the Kenyan market.
The OPPO Reno11 F 5G will be available for purchase across all OPPO Stores country wide, OPPO Kenya Website and eCommerce platforms at a recommended retail price (RRP) of Ksh. 49,999.
The OPPO Reno11 F 5G comes with a triple camera setup at the back with 64 MP (main) + 8 MP (wide) + 2 MP (macro). It also comes with a 32 MP selfie camera.
The OPPO Reno11 F 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset with 256 GB internal storage and 8 GB RAM. You can get an additional 8GB with RAM Expansion option. Internal storage can also be expanded up to 2TB via microSD.
It runs on Android 14 + ColorOS 14. ColorOS 14’s efficiency computing system, Trinity Engine, ensures fast and smooth performance. ROM Vitalisation can save up to 23GB of extra space from a total 256GB internal storage, by compressing unused data and removing duplicated files.
The OPPO Reno11 F 5G comes with a large 5000mAh battery coupled with 67W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charging. According to the company, the Reno11F 5G can charge to 31% in just 10 minutes and reach 100% in only 47 minutes.
Network: 2G/3G/4G/5G Main: 64MP; f/1.7; FOV 81°; 6P lens; AF supported; OIS not supported Shooting modes: Rear: Pro, Video, Photo, Portrait, Night, Extra HD, Pano, Macro, Slow-motion, Time-Lapse, Dual-view video, Sticker, Text Scanner, and Google lens
Selfie camera: 32MP
Shooting modes: Video, Photo, Portrait, Night, Pano, Time-lapse, Dual-view video, and Sticker
Battery: 5000 mAh, non-removable with 67W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charging
Dimensions: 6.34 x 2.94 x 0.30 inches
Weight: 177 grams
SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Screen: 6.7 inches AMOLED
OS: Android 14, ColorOS 14
Chipset: Mediatek Dimensity 7050 (6 nm)
CPU: Octa-core (2×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU: Mali-G68 MC4
Internal storage: 256GB
RAM: 8GB
Rear camera: Triple camera setup
Wide: 8MP; f/2.2; FOV 112°; 5P lens; fixed focus
Macro: 2MP; f/2.4; FOV 89°; 3P+IR lens; fixed focus
Colours: Palm Green and Ocean Blue.
