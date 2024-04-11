Shares

Roble Sheikh Aftin, an entrepreneur from Wajir, is the third winner of the Ksh. 500,000 cash prize of the Gurumisha na KCB promotion. Aftin runs a hardware shop and pharmacy in Wajir, and has had a banking relationship with KCB for over 15 years.

Siyad Ibrahim, the Branch Manager of KCB Wajir, congratulated Aftin during the ceremonial handover of the Ksh. 500,000 cheque and commented, “This promotion extends to both our esteemed existing customers and those who are new to the KCB family. By depositing funds through any of our convenient channels—be it KCB Pay Bill (522522), KCB Bank Agents, KCB ATM, or any of our branches nationwide—participants stand a chance to win.”

An elated Aftin said this while receiving the prize, “I am thrilled with the tailored Islamic banking solutions provided by KCB Sahl, particularly for our community. This win inspires me to encourage others, including my family and friends, to entrust their deposits to KCB, offering them a chance at similar success.”

The Gurumisha na KCB promotion has been on from February 13th and will end on April 25th, 2024. The promotion aims to reward customers for their loyalty and engagement. With each deposit made through any convenient channels be it KCB Pay Bill (522522), KCB Bank Agents, KCB ATM, or any of the KCB branches nationwide, participants stand a chance to win. In addition, the highest 127th depositor of the week receives a matching deposit of up to Ksh. 500,000.