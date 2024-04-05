Shares

De Heus Animal Nutrition has commenced construction of a Ksh 3 billion animal feed production plant in Athi River, Machakos County. De Heus joins the 305 registered feed companies in Kenya, including more than 100 exclusive animal feed manufacturers and about ten commercial feed mills.

The factory, with an annual capacity of 200,000 metric tonnes, is projected to begin operations in the second half of 2025, catering to the needs of the poultry, pig, and dairy farming sectors in the country. The factory is also set to create about 250 direct and another 1,000 indirect jobs while helping to power progress in sustainable agriculture and livestock management across the agribusiness and animal feed value chains.

Aiming to contribute to the increasing animal protein consumption trends in the country, data by De Heus Kenya indicates that Kenyans consume on average about 1.26 kg per capita of broiler chicken. Egg consumption currently stands at 36 eggs, or 2.6 kg per capita, per year. This translates to a sizable demand for broiler and layer feed per year for the estimated 43.2 million to 49.7 million poultry population in the country respectively.

Per capita consumption of pork, on the other hand, stands at about 0.41 kg, with fish at 4 kg, annually. Dairy milk with a consumption of 110 kg per capita is relatively high which translates to a healthy demand for good quality dairy feeds.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony, De Heus Animal Nutrition CEO Koen de Heus commented, “Through our presence in Kenya, in close proximity to key farming communities we will be able to put our global knowledge to work resulting in enhancement of the productivity and profitability of Kenyan farms. Similarly, working through close partnerships and personalized on-the-farm support, we will endeavour to deliver a seamless tailored solution to farmers every time.”

On her part, Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti said, “Machakos County is renowned as one of the best counties to do business in Kenya with transformative projects and economic assets such as the Konza Technology City and plans for the new Machakos City, as well as a set industrial development corridor here in Mavoko Sub-County. Our commitment to investors, both big and small is that our doors are open. We shall support your businesses for the mutual benefit of the county and the people of Machakos.”