The Curio Collection by Hilton has announced the opening of Kwetu Nairobi. The opening is the first of its kind in East Africa and the brand’s latest opening in Nairobi, with a promise to provide guests with curated and unique experiences.

Kwetu Nairobi, Curio Collection by Hilton is located in Gigiri, home to the United Nations headquarters and multiple embassies. In Swahili, Kwetu means our home or our place. The land where Kwetu Nairobi is built was formerly a historic home, turned into a guest house, and finally transformed into a modern boutique hotel.

Kwetu Nairobi has 102 guest rooms and suites and comprises five interconnected buildings. Each building has a unique Swahili name that reflects the hotel’s story and emotion. These are Rafiki, Eneo, Nishati, Asili and Amani.

Many of the rooms and suites offer balconies and terraces, presenting stunning views of the forested landscape. Bedrooms also feature hand-blown glass pendants, detailed furniture with bedside tables inspired by old suitcases with buckles and leather trims. The lobby bar and reception have soaring high-coffered ceilings and a fireplace that creates a warm ambiance during the winter season.

In addition, the 334-square-metre meeting and event spaces have large terraces overlooking a man-made waterfall, as well as a gym, a spa and a pool. Guests can also access major shopping malls within proximity to the hotel such as Sarit Center, The Village Market and Two Rivers Mall.

Guests of Kwetu Nairobi are taken on a culinary journey across the property’s six food and beverage venues, savouring a combination of both local and global flavours. These include a Brew Bar, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, a rooftop bar, a cocktail bar and more.

Speaking at the launch of Kwetu Nairobi, Guy Hutchinson, President of Hilton Middle East and Africa, stated, “We are thrilled to open Kwetu Nairobi as part of the Curio Collection by Hilton portfolio, joining Hilton Garden Inn Nairobi Airport and DoubleTree by Hilton Nairobi Hurlingham, and reaffirming our commitment to the Kenyan capital. Nairobi is an important destination and major hub for travellers in East Africa and beyond.”

Kwetu Nairobi, Curio Collection by Hilton is part of Hilton Honors, an award-winning guest loyalty programme for Hilton’s 22 hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount and more.