Shares

ICANN (Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers) is calling for applications for its 2024 Grant Program.

The initial phase of the program will include the distribution of up to Ksh 1.3 billion (USD 10 million) in funding to develop selected projects that support the growth of an open, resilient, and globally interoperable internet.

Applications are currently open and will remain so until 24th May, 2024. The tentative timeline to announce the grantees of the first cycle is in January next year.

The Program seeks to fund creative and innovative solutions that will advance innovation and open standards for the benefit of the internet community. Projects that benefit the development, distribution, and evolution of the services and systems that support the internet’s unique identifier systems; and contribute to diversity, participation, and inclusion will be highly considered.

In Kenya, participation in the ICANN Global Grant Program presents a unique opportunity. With the potential to develop creative and innovative solutions tailored to the country’s specific needs, Kenyan organizations and individuals are encouraged to apply for this grant.

Commenting on the Grant Program, Sally Costerton, Interim President and CEO of ICANN noted, “From banking and health to e-commerce and transport, the Internet has become indispensable to our daily lives. But there are still far too many people, particularly in less developed countries, who remain offline or who face barriers that prevent them from fully experiencing the benefits that the Internet can bring. Through the ICANN Grant Program we will support ideas that advance the evolution and innovation of the Internet’s unique identifier systems for the benefit of a growing, more inclusive Internet community.”