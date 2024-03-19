Shares

A High Court in Kisumu has suspended Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kithure Kindiki’s order on the closure of bars in residential areas. The minister announced the directive almost 2 weeks ago when he shared various measures that the Kenyan Government is taking in the fight against illicit alcohol in the country.

The suspension of the directive by Kindiki was ordered after Kisumu Bar Owners Association moved to court to fight it.

The court in its ruling suspended Kindiki’s directive pending a full hearing to determine the court case.

The ruling read in part “… …THAT pending hearing and determination of the application dated 8th day of March 2024, stay of the 1st Respondent’s directive issued by the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Interior & Coordination of National Government on the 6th March 2024 for the closure of all bars in Kenya and Kisumu County be and is hereby granted.”

CS Kithure Kindiki had announced the following measures to fight illicit alcohol in the country;