Shalet Mkamzungu and Charles Mbira have been named as the winners of LG Life’s Good Story Challenge.

The challenge brought together users of LG products to showcase ways in which LG technologies have transformed their lives.

From February 1 to February 29, 2024, over 100 participants shared their stories in the form of videos, photos, text posts and supporting media like hashtags, GIFs and emojis on the special Life’s Good Zone microsite. Submissions were judged based on their creativity, sincerity, and ability to convey the essence of LG products in their lives. More credits were issued based on popularity amongst readers.

Both Mkamzungu and Mbira’s posts received over 10,000 views, allowing them to each go home with an LG Neochef 25L Microwave valued at KSh26,995.

Mkamzungu narrated her experiences as a first-time mother recognizing the major role that her LG Tv played in providing entertainment options for her and her newborn son.

“Singing to him while changing diapers, telling him stories while giving a bath, or putting a lullaby song on my 50-inch LG Smart TV…LG has played a very big role in my motherhood journey, whenever I would put Lullaby for my son, not only did it make me feel relaxed and completely get rid of anxiety but also calms the baby,” she wrote.

Mbira, a truck driver, shared his journey to owning an LG fridge last year, which he says has made his family’s life a lot easier by allowing them to safely store expressed breast milk for his infant son and food for the household amidst risks of power outages.

“I remember some time last year when there was a lot of power outage in the country and my wife panicked when we went almost 48hours without power. Thanks to its smart inverter processor and multi airflow feature, it seamlessly transitioned into energy-saving mode ensuring all the liquid gold and food remained fresh and cool despite the outage,” he wrote.

Purity Kamau, a stay-at-home mum of three came in third, receiving an LG XBoom Go Speaker. Ms. Kamau narrated how LG appliances including a washing machine, refrigerator freezer, and dishwasher have made her life easier, given that she does not have a househelp to support her.

You can view the winning stories and other submissions on LG Life’s Good Zone microsite.