Safaricom has launched the “Grow with Safaricom Business” engagement platform for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The telco’s platform will offer them an opportunity for knowledge-sharing and collaboration in order to scale their businesses.

The engagement forums will be held through a series of workshops and seminars throughout the year where MSMEs will exchange ideas on how they can leverage digital technologies to enhance their market reach, streamline operations, and create a strong brand presence online.

Additionally, experts will provide guidance on navigating regulatory requirements to ensure compliance and sustainable growth.

“As Safaricom we recognize the vital role that MSMEs play in driving economic growth and prosperity in Kenya. Through the Grow with Safaricom Business series, we aim to empower MSMEs with the knowledge and skills that can help them to sustainably accelerate their growth and overcome challenges such as digitization of their operations, limited access to markets, regulatory barriers, brand building, and a lack of digital marketing skills,” said Cynthia Kropac, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Safaricom.

In addition to educational sessions, the forum will provide ample networking opportunities for MSMEs to connect with peers, industry experts, and potential partners.

“We want to grow this series to offer an opportunity for MSMEs to leverage on our extensive network, experience, and commitment to innovation to grow and thrive in this digital era,” said Ms. Kropac.

Safaricom offers business solutions such as Business Voice, Data and SMS, Cloud Solutions, Cybersecurity Solutions, Internet for Business, Internet of Things (IoT), M-Pesa for Business, Cloud Solutions among others.