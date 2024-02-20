Shares

The Zero Malaria Campaign Coalition (ZMCC) has launched a new Zero Malaria Starts With Me campaign dubbed, The Power of EveryONE to combat malaria in Kenya.

The campaign gives every Kenyan the opportunity to play their part in the national goal for zero malaria and ending the disease for good. The campaign is in partnership with the Kenyan Ministry of Health’s National Malaria Control Program.

The Power of EveryONE campaign was developed through extensive community engagements and in collaboration with partners. Creative media agency, Dentsu Creative, focused on ensuring that the target communities featured prominently in the creative materials. By photographing community champions and positioning them as the stars of the campaign, the Power of EveryONE shows how everyone can lend their power to unite and end the deadly disease of malaria.

Since its inception in April 2022, the ZMCC has been bringing together leading actors across sectors to power sustainable malaria campaigns, driving transformational public awareness and inspiring action in the shared goal for Kenya to reach zero malaria. The national campaign is complemented by localized versions, focused on increasing awareness and encouraging sustainable behavior change that will help protect more Kenyans from this disease, with a particular emphasis on the endemic regions of Kakamega, Kilifi, and Kisumu.

Malaria remains one of the most severe public health challenges in Kenya, with millions at risk of contracting the disease annually.

Speaking during the event, Dr Joseph Lenai, the Director for Preventive & Promotive Health said, “Malaria is a significant public health challenge in Kenya and this campaign is a testament to our unwavering commitment to combat malaria. By harnessing the collective efforts of the government, partners, and communities, we are confident that we can significantly reduce, if not eliminate, the incidence of malaria in especially these most affected regions.”

Kenya has made enormous strides in the fight against malaria thanks to a concerted national effort by the Government, partners, and communities. For children under five, prevalence dropped by a quarter from 2015 to 2020 (from 8% to 6%).

Liz Ntonjira, Co-Chair of ZMCC commented, “Through the campaign, we aim to elevate the conversation around malaria and inspire action across all sectors of society. Understanding and having more knowledge around malaria, will ultimately lead to behavior change and this is a critical pillar to tackling the persistent challenges we have when dealing with the disease. Together, we can achieve a malaria-free Kenya.”

Key Malaria Facts