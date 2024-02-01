Shares

Just eight teams remain among the AFCON favourites after some of the continent’s biggest teams have suffered shock elimination from the tournament.

Title holders Senegal were stunned on penalties by host nation Ivory Coast in the round of 16. Five-time winners Cameroon, World Cup semi-finalists and 2021 finalists Egypt also crashed out in the last 16.

The final eight teams will now be looking to reach the 2023 final and lift Africa’s biggest football honour.

With the AFCON quarter-finals on the horizon, we take a look at some of the tournament’s remaining favourites. Always remember to practice responsible gambling in Kenya when viewing the latest AFCON favourites odds.

Nigeria

Nigeria made a slow start to their 2023 AFCON campaign and drew 1-1 against Equatorial Guinea in their tournament opener.

However, the Super Eagles have found their feet in recent matches. Three consecutive wins to nil have followed and Jose Peseiro’s side and the West African nation brushed aside Cameroon in the previous round with a convincing 2-0 win.

Angola are up next in the quarter-finals and Nigeria are just two wins from reaching their first AFCON final since 2013.

Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast have had an up and down AFCON tournament so far. The host nation looked strong during a 2-0 matchday one victory over Guinea-Bissau. Two defeats followed against Nigeria (1-0) and Equatorial Guinea (4-0), which led to the sacking of previous manager Jean-Louis Gasset.

In fortuitous circumstances, the Ivory Coast edged through to the knockout rounds as the best-performing third-placed team in Group A.

The Elephants were then given little hope when drawn against pre-tournament favourites Senegal in the round of 16. When Ivory Coast went 1-0 down after four minutes, elimination looked certain until Franck Kessié struck an 86th-minute penalty.

Emerse Faé’s side went on to stun Senegal 5-4 on penalties and may start to finally generate the momentum needed to go far in the competition.

Mali

Mali have been consistent in the AFCON finals so far with two wins and draws and just two goals conceded. On their way to the quarter-finals, Mali have notched some impressive results, including a 1-1 draw with Tunisia and a 2-0 victory over South Africa.

The Eagles also navigated their round of 16 clash against Burkina Faso well and secured a 2-1 triumph.

A tricky test against Ivory Coast awaits in the quarter-finals as Mali head to their first appearance in the AFCON final eight since 2013.

DR Congo

Despite failing to win any of their group stage matches, DR Congo reached the AFCON knockout rounds after finishing second in Group F. Sébastien Desabre’s side drew all three group games, including a commendable 1-1 draw with one of the pre-competition favourites Morocco.

The Leopards then navigated a knockout clash against Egypt and drew 1-1 once again in the encounter. However, DR Congo held their nerve took the game to penalties and won 9-8.

The Central African nation head into the AFCON final eight following six consecutive full-time in all competitions. As a result, DR Congo might have to show more ambition against Guinea to go any further in the competition.