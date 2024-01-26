Shares

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) and World Chess have launched Swiss Queens Wednesday tournament in order to empower women in chess.

Women’s Wednesday Online Tournament Series i.e. Swiss Queens Wednesday will be a weekly event and will be hosted on the FIDE Online Arena platform.

The launch of the new tournament is part of the FIDE 100th anniversary and is meant to celebrate the achievements of women in chess. The initiative is meant to promote gender diversity and provide a global stage for women to showcase their chess skills.

Swiss Queens Wednesday Tournament: Details and Regulations

1. The “Swiss Queens Wednesday” takes place every Wednesday on the FIDE Online Arena, starting from January 31st at 17:00 Central European Time (1900 East African Time).

2. The tournaments are open to all women chess players who hold FIDE or FIDE Online Arena titles and feature a Swiss pairing system with a 3+1 Blitz time control.

3. Prizes totaling 1,000 USD per tournament will be awarded, with a potential annual prize fund increase to $100,000.

4. The Night Watch Fair Play Suite will analyze games, and players are required to join a monitored Zoom meeting during the tournament.

Dana Reizniece-Ozola, FIDE Managing Director, stated, “The Women’s Wednesday Online Tournament Series marks a significant milestone in FIDE’s ongoing commitment to gender equality in chess. This series isn’t just about playing a game; it’s about empowering women to take center stage in an arena they have long been a part of. We encourage participants to stream their games, showcasing not just their chess skills but also their unique personalities and perspectives. This is more than a tournament – it’s a movement towards a more inclusive and dynamic chess community.”

Ilya Merenzon, CEO of World Chess: “As we unveil the Women’s Wednesday Online Tournament Series, we’re not just setting up chess boards; we’re building a community. This initiative goes beyond the game. It’s about giving a voice and a stage to women in chess, encouraging them to showcase not only their strategic acumen but also their personalities and stories through streaming. I hope that every move will inspire someone watching. I am also looking forward to working with female athletes to collectively enhance chessarena.com, making it their preferred permanent home for online chess.”