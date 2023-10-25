Shares

Global Compact Network Kenya Executive Director Judy Njino has challenged the private sector to accelerate action at the pace and scale needed to achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Ms. Njino noted that the private sector is a critical stakeholder in achieving the SDGs as it holds significant market, financial and operational resources necessary to drive large scale initiatives to address global challenges presented by the goals. Transformative actions are needed in key sectors touching on food systems, energy access and affordability; digital connectivity; education, jobs and social protection; and climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution to create a catalytic and multiplier effect across the SDGs.

Ms Njino was speaking as Global Compact Network Kenya welcomed Sanlam Kenya PLC to the UN Global Compact, a strategic policy initiative for businesses that are committed to aligning their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption.

“At the halfway mark, only 15% of all SDGs are on track and therefore there is need to stretch our ambitions as we race to the 2030 deadline” she said.

Sanlam which is one of the leading diversified financial services groups in Kenya, joins over 23,000 leading companies in 162 countries who have aligned their business strategies and operations with the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact.

Sanlam also joins the Kenya Network which is the largest network in Africa and Middle East regions with over 300 signatories to the UN Global Compact and over 800 others signed up to our local Code of Ethics for Business in Kenya.