Xecure, a mobile phone security application has been launched in the Kenyan market. The rampant rise in phone theft incidents has prompted the development of the app which is comprehensive mobile security app boasting a range of innovative features.

With smartphones increasingly holding sensitive data and being indispensable for communication and everyday tasks, the need for enhanced protection has never been more apparent.

According to the latest annual report on crime by the Police, various types of theft, including that of mobile devices accounts for at least 21% of all crime reported in the country. Last month, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations arrested a suspected mobile theft kingpin with hundreds of devices in his premises. The Communications Authority of Kenya, in recognition of the seriousness of phone theft, has initiated plans to block phones that are reported as stolen from accessing any mobile networks within the country.

Xecure introduces four distinct security modes, each tailored to provide comprehensive protection in different usage scenarios. Pocket/Bag Mode activates proximity sensors to detect unauthorized access when the phone is stored in a pocket or bag. Desk Mode is designed for times is placed on a desk or table. This mode utilizes motion sensors to detect any movement. Charging Mode activates when a phone is connected to its charger, and headphones mode kicks in when the user is using their wired headsets.

Xecure is equipped with a touch-sensitive alarm system. Even if a thief manages to physically touch the phone, the application will respond with a loud alarm, drawing attention to the theft attempt and potentially thwarting it.

In addition to the four advanced security modes, Xecure features a SIM-change alert system. If a thief attempts to swap the phone’s SIM card, the app sends an immediate notification to the user’s registered email address, allowing for swift action to protect personal information.

Charles Maxwell Opondo, CEO of Xecure, said, ‘With the launch of Xecure, we aim to revolutionize mobile phone security in Kenya. Our goal is to empower individuals to protect their smartphones and the valuable data they contain, ultimately reducing phone theft incidents and providing peace of mind to users. In a country where mobile phones have become indispensable to daily life, Xecure stands as a formidable ally against the rising tide of phone theft. With Xecure, users can reclaim control over their devices and protect their digital world more effectively.”

Xecure is now available for download for Android devices on the Google Play Store, making it accessible to a wide range of smartphone users. Currently, the app is available with an introductory subscription offer of KES. 99 per month or KES. 999 per year, which, in time, will increase to KES. 199 per month and KES. 1,499 per year.