Shares

The 10th generation of the Oppo Reno series is set for a September 5th launch date in Nairobi. The series was announced in July and will finally be available in the Kenyan market.

The OPPO Reno10 series will include the Reno10 5G and Reno10 Pro 5G variations. The OPPO Reno10 5G comes in two colors, that is Silvery Grey and Ice Blue while OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G comes in Glossy Purple and Silvery Grey.

We got a chance to get our hands on OPPO Reno10 5G review unit and below is the unboxing video.

Oppo Reno10 5G unboxing

Oppo Reno 10 5G Specifications:

Network: 2G/3G/4G/5G

Dimensions: 6.39 x 2.92 x 0.31 inches

Weight: 185 grams

SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual standby)

Screen: 6.7 inch AMOLED Asahi Glass

Operating system: Android 13, ColorOS 13.1

Chipset: Mediatek MT6877V Dimensity 7050 (6nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali G68 MC4

Internal storage: 256GB

RAM: 8GB + 2.2GB UFS

Main camera: Triple Camera setup

64 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/2″, 0.7µm, PDAF

32 MP, f/2.0, 47mm (telephoto), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm, PDAF, 2x optical zoom

8 MP, f/2.2, 112˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

Selfie camera: 32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm

Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh non-removable

Colour: Silver Grey, Ice Blue

Look out for an in-depth review of the Oppo Reno10 5G in the coming weeks when we can share with you our experience using the device.