The 10th generation of the Oppo Reno series is set for a September 5th launch date in Nairobi. The series was announced in July and will finally be available in the Kenyan market.
The OPPO Reno10 series will include the Reno10 5G and Reno10 Pro 5G variations. The OPPO Reno10 5G comes in two colors, that is Silvery Grey and Ice Blue while OPPO Reno10 Pro 5G comes in Glossy Purple and Silvery Grey.
We got a chance to get our hands on OPPO Reno10 5G review unit and below is the unboxing video.
Oppo Reno10 5G unboxing
Oppo Reno 10 5G Specifications:
Network: 2G/3G/4G/5G
Dimensions: 6.39 x 2.92 x 0.31 inches
Weight: 185 grams
SIM: Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual standby)
Screen: 6.7 inch AMOLED Asahi Glass
Operating system: Android 13, ColorOS 13.1
Chipset: Mediatek MT6877V Dimensity 7050 (6nm)
CPU: Octa-core (2×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU: Mali G68 MC4
Internal storage: 256GB
RAM: 8GB + 2.2GB UFS
Main camera: Triple Camera setup
64 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/2″, 0.7µm, PDAF
32 MP, f/2.0, 47mm (telephoto), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm, PDAF, 2x optical zoom
8 MP, f/2.2, 112˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
Selfie camera: 32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm
Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh non-removable
Colour: Silver Grey, Ice Blue
Look out for an in-depth review of the Oppo Reno10 5G in the coming weeks when we can share with you our experience using the device.