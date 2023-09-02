Shares

EcoCLOUD Data Centre has been launched in Kenya. It is an environmentally friendly data centre which relies 100% on renewable Geothermal energy and will be located at the KenGen Smart Industrial Park in Naivasha.

The state-of-the-art facility will directly benefit from the 953 Megawatts of Geothermal Power Generation capacity at Olkaria and will be the first major investment at the newly created KenGen Smart Industrial Park to fully utilize green, reliable and sustainable power.

The data centre project, dubbed Project Eagle, is inspired by the annual migration of Eagles from Europe to Africa, particularly Kenya. It aims to harness the power of data and data traffic between East Africa and the rest of the world in an eco-friendly and economical manner.

Prime Cabinet Secretary, Hon. Musalia Mudavadi noted that the Olkaria EcoCLOUD Data project will integrate clean energy and technology, propelling the government of Kenya’s efforts to build a sustainable future for the country and the region.

“The momentous project intertwines technology and sustainability propelling Kenya into the forefront of digital era and shaping the country into a greener smarter future”.

Cabinet Secretary for Energy Hon. Davis Chirchir noted that the cleanest energy which is not generated and transported but one that is generated and used at source.

“The energy that is generated and used at source will help us to address the challenges of energy conservation and efficiency at a national level”

The 60-Megawatt Hyperscale Data Centre Campus spans three distinct areas, each with its own unique features. Campus 1 alone will accommodate an astounding number of racks – precisely 2640 racks – to support its twenty-four-Megawatt IT Load capacity.

Campus 1 boasts Twenty-Four Megawatts of IT Load.

Campus 2 mirrors this with an additional twenty-four Megawatts of IT Load.

Campus 3 completes the masterplan with a final Twelve Megawatts of IT Load.

Olkaria EcoCLOUD Data Centre CEO, Eng. Amos Siwoi said, “As we embark on this momentous journey together, this endeavor underscores our commitment to

embracing a technologically advanced and sustainable future in a responsible manner. This project is not just about bricks and mortar or data servers; it's about the future. The Olkaria EcoCloud Data Centre will be a beacon of sustainability, and a hub for innovation within the African continent”.

The project has attracted the interest from key players in the data sector including Google, Amazon Web service, Oracle, VMWare and Jamii Telecommunications who were also present at the event.

Details from the project reveal that the location of the Data Centre campus was specifically chosen versus an urban environment to maximize reliability and ensure the availability of data centre services to prospective end-user customers while reducing the competition for precious resources with the urban population.

The campus is connected through diverse carrier fiber routes supplied by multiple fiber carriers at multiple points-of-entries that can be extended to ensure maximum path diversity for incoming carriers. Each Data Centre building has up to four separate Meet-Me-Rooms, designed explicitly for hyperscale-ready connectivity.

Additional Sustainability Features in the Data Centre design include Rooftop Solar power generation, minimal water usage, Rainwater harvesting, EV charging points, and shuttle to Nairobi.

The project is designed by internationally recognized advisors and consultants, including X2X Group as the lead consulting advisor, Sudlows Consulting as the MEP consulting firm and Linesight as the cost management team.