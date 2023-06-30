Shares

Infinix launched the Note 30 series in the Kenyan market earlier in the month, that included the premium NOTE 30 VIP, NOTE 30 Pro, and the NOTE 30.

The NOTE 30 VIP comes with All-Round FastCharge technology with 68W wired and 50W wireless fast charging, offering fast charging with and without wires. The wireless fast charging is capable of charging the NOTE 30 VIP’s 5,000mAh battery to 50% in just 30 minutes. Users only need to place their phones on Infinix’s wireless fast charge pad to charge their phones anytime. For even faster charging, the NOTE 30 VIP also supports ultra-fast 68W wired charging, which can charge the battery from 1% to 80% in 30 minutes. In addition, the NOTE 30 VIP supports multiple charging methods, including Reverse Charge (wired & wireless), Bypass Charge, AI Smart Charge, and PD 3.0, offering users more ways to charge their phone using All-Round FastCharge technology.

The NOTE 30 VIP is also one of the first smartphones to be fitted with the Dimensity 8050 5G processor. The NOTE 30 VIP is equipped with Infinix’s proprietary UPS (Ultra Powerful Signal) technology. UPS can increase cellular signal strength by 20% and WiFi signal strength by 100%, helping users keep a stable connection even in areas with typically weak signal, such as underground or in an elevator.

To provide even smoother 5G connectivity, the NOTE 30 VIP supports Dual 5G SIM and Clever 5G 2.0 technology, enabling use of two SIM cards at the same time for high-speed Internet access. The system also optimizes 5G frequency band allocation according to different scenarios to obtain the fastest connection while extending battery life.

The NOTE 30 VIP comes with an Ultra-High Pixel 108MP Main Camera and a 32MP selfie camera. The cameras com with features such as Super Night Mode, Sky Remap, and Dual View Video that make it easier and more practical to take great photos in different situations.

Others features it comes with include;

1. Extended RAM

The NOTE 30 VIP comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, while also supporting Infinix’s Extended RAM technology. When enabled, Extended RAM can increase the amount of total RAM to 21GB (12GB+9GB).

2. VC Liquid Cooling

The NOTE 30 VIP’s built-in VC Liquid Cooling technology uses 11 layers of VC cooling material across a VC area of 2890mm² to keep the body from overheating during high load operations.

3. Dual Speakers

The NOTE 30 VIP is equipped with stereo dual speakers featuring Hi-Res certification and JBL sound tuning to deliver premium audio quality.

4. XOS 13 on Android 13

The NOTE 30 operates on XOS 13, an operating system built on Android 13. With this, users can enjoy new sound design, motion graphics, and a smooth user interface. XOS 13 also offers upgraded PC connection 2.0, Lightning Multi-Window, Notepad and other features for a more personalized and intuitive experience.

Availability

The NOTE 30 VIP is available in Magic Black and Glacier White and is retailing at Ksh. 45,999. Kenyans can win a new NOTE 30 Series by participating in the #TakeChargeWithNote30 competition on TikTok.