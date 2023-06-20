Shares

Ecobank Group has announced the launch of the 6th edition of its Ecobank Fintech Challenge in which the overall winner being awarded a grand cash prize of US$50,000.

The competition is open to fintechs and developers from all African countries as well as global Africa-centered fintech.

The Fintech Challenge offers exceptional prospects for Fintechs that align with Ecobank’s strategic objectives, enabling them to partner and scale their innovative solutions across the bank’s extensive network of 35 African markets as well as its international operations in France.

Successful applicants who make it to the Grand Final, will also have the opportunity to join the prestigious Ecobank Fintech Fellowship programme. The highly anticipated Grand Finale and Awards ceremony are scheduled for late September.

Ecobank Fintech Fellows will also benefit from the following opportunities through their collaboration with Ecobank and its partners:

Multinational product rollout: an opportunity to integrate their solutions with Ecobank, opening doors to potential product launches within Ecobank’s expansive 35-country Pan-African ecosystem.

Service provider partnerships: Selected fintechs may be chosen as Pan-African service partners within the bank’s ecosystem.

Access to Ecobank’s Pan-African Banking Sandbox: Fellows will receive exclusive access to Ecobank’s cutting-edge APIs, enabling them to test and improve their products for the Pan-African market.

Priority access to Ecobank’s Venture Capital partners for funding exploration.

Jeremy Awori, Chief Executive Officer, Ecobank Group, reflecting on the impact of the Fintech Challenge, said “Over the past six years, the Fintech Challenge has welcomed a significant number of fintechs, with six participants successfully partnering with Ecobank to launch innovative products that have been rolled out across our markets. Indeed, these collaborations have played a significant role in transforming Africa’s digital landscape and driving financial inclusion.”

If you are interested, submit your application here applications are open until 21st July 2023.