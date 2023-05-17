Shares

Infinix has announced that it has partnered with HARMAN to bring Sound by JBL audio to the upcoming Infinix NOTE 30 series.

When building the NOTE 30 Series, Infinix collaborated with JBL engineers to optimize the software system. The software processing within the Note series was tuned to deliver JBL’s signature sound that ensures well balanced mid-tones as well as rich bass, along with high-quality sound reproduction.

“We’re incredibly excited about our collaboration with the JBL brand here at Infinix. Our hardware expertise combined with JBL’s acoustic technology means we can provide an enhanced audio experience to customers worldwide. With a device that delivers upgraded sound quality, we’re confident we’re in exceeding users’ expectations.” – Liang Zhang, Deputy General Manager at Infinix.

According to HARMAN, the Note 30 Series with Sound by JBL will deliver enhanced audio with distortion-free volume, deeper bass and JBL’s signature sound that users will enjoy, especially when listening to music or watching videos.

“The JBL brand is all about delivering the fullest sound experience, and we are therefore extremely proud to collaborate with the Infinix team to deliver superior audio through Sound by JBL. Rooted in a shared passion for sound, we know the Infinix team is committed to audio excellence in their mobile devices, and we will continue to work together bringing upgraded sound quality to more consumers as we look forward to deepening our cooperation with Infinix for more product development.” – Roumu Hu, Vice President and General Manager, HARMAN Embedded Audio.

The NOTE 30 series will launch later this month and it will apparently come with wired charging speeds of up to 260W and wireless speeds of up to 110W. The charging will come with features such reverse charging.

It is rumoured that the phone will retail at around $300. The models in the NOTE 30 series are rumoured to be; Infinix Note 30 Pro, Note 30 VIP and Note 30 5G.