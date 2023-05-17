Shares

Bila Shaka, a Kenyan craft brewing company has launched its latest offering dubbed ‘Capitan’ Lager.

Based in Kedong Valley along the edge of the Great Rift Valley escarpment in Kenya. Bila Shaka is an independent brewery with a goal to produce the best craft beer. The brewery prides itself on using only natural ingredients while running on 100% renewable energy.

With the launch of the beer, Bila Shaka aims to revolutionize the local beer scene and offer Nairobians an exceptional craft beer experience.

Bila Shaka, which translates to ‘without doubt’ in Swahili, reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to quality, flavor, and craftsmanship. Every batch of Capitan Lager beer is meticulously crafted using the finest locally sourced ingredients, resulting in a remarkable range of flavors.

Led by a team of passionate brewers with years of expertise, Bila Shaka offers an impressive lineup of beers that cater to various palates. From hoppy and refreshing IPAs to rich and velvety stouts, each Bila Shaka beer promises an unforgettable journey for beer enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike.

“We are thrilled to introduce Capitan Lager to Kenyans,” said Rajiv Raja, CEO of Bila Shaka Brewing Company. “Our team has poured their hearts and souls into perfecting this craft beer, and we are confident that Kenyans will embrace the exceptional taste and quality that Bila Shaka represents.”

Capitan Lager will be available in select bars, restaurants, and retail outlets across Nairobi starting May 17th, 2023, at a recommended retail price of Ksh.250.