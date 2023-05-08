Shares

Absa Bank has announced a partnership with AMREF Flying Doctors to provide Maisha Membership at a special rate to its clients in the Eastern African region.

The scheme provides access to fast, affordable, and quality air and ground evacuation services in the event of a medical emergency.

As part of the partnership, Absa customers will receive up to a 20% discount on Maisha membership for air and ground evacuation services. Additionally, customers will be able to self-register via a secure online portal and settle payments using their Absa debit or credit cards, providing further relief in emergency situations.

At a premium level of membership, clients will have access to air medical evacuations and up to US$200,000 of post-evacuation hospitalization benefits in Nairobi or South Africa and return flights back to home.

The Maisha Medical Evacuation Plan is available for the bank’s retail, SME, and corporate clients. It also grants them direct access to the AMREF Flying Doctors’ 24-hour control centre for medical advice provided by qualified practitioners. They also enjoy access to the air ambulance provider without having to go through third-party intermediaries.

Absa Bank Kenya’s Chief Finance Officer Mr Yusuf Omari said: “At Absa, we are committed to walking the journey with our customers in all moments of life. Today’s partnership with AMREF Flying Doctors is a testament to that commitment and we are proud to offer our customers and their loved ones an opportunity to access unlimited, round-the-clock medical evacuation services at a discounted rate. As the old adage goes, health is wealth. As we work towards helping our customers meet their financial aspirations, we are also cognisant of our role as a bank to help them not only in protecting their financial wealth, but also safeguarding their health and well-being. This also augments our existing offering for health insurance and is anchored on our desire to deliver added value to our customers,” added Mr. Omari.

The partnership between Absa Bank Kenya and AMREF Flying Doctors is part of a broader effort by Absa to enhance its customer value proposition through strategic partnerships and innovative products and services.

The Maisha Medical Evacuation Plan will be available in four packages – Maisha Bronze, Maisha Silver, Maisha Gold and Maisha Platinum for as low as KES 2500 and designed to cover evacuations within the Eastern Africa region. Countries covered under the deal include Kenya, Tanzania, Zanzibar, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and Ethiopia.

Customers can access the Maisha Medical Evacuation scheme by visiting any Absa Bank branch or by contacting the bank’s customer service centre.