Mastercard has announced that it has launched a book that celebrated 25 inspiring global women from different sectors.

The Mastercard legacy book features inspirational stories from artists, scientists, political figures, entrepreneurs and businesswomen across the globe.

The book marks the 25th anniversary of Mastercard’s renowned Priceless platform, which has been connecting people to their passions for a quarter of a century.

Mastercard is committed to creating an equitable world for all and this project marks the company’s latest milestone in unlocking opportunities and celebrating the role of women in society. By exploring the role of these trailblazers, the book aims to inspire readers to take action in their own lives and communities to close the gender gap and create a more inclusive future.

The legacy piece highlights the journeys and impact of women including Nona Gaprindashvili, Chess Legend; Sarah Baydoun, Founder and Creative Director of Sarah’s Bag; Jessica Kahawaty, Philanthropist, Entrepreneur and Model; Raha Moharrak, Adventurer; Ambareen Musa, Founder & CEO of Yabi by Souqalmal; Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director General of Emirates Nature-WWF; Jennifer Blandos, Founder & CEO of Female Fusion, and Ola Doudin, Co-founder & CEO of BitOasis, among others.

“This book has been a true labour of love for us, and a testament to the women who are driving progress and uplifting communities around the world. It is our hope that the stories in ‘Lasting Legacy’ will encourage readers, regardless of their gender, to pursue their passions and make a positive impact on society, to inspire generations to come,” said Beatrice Cornacchia, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard.

“I was in Carnarvon recently addressing the community on the SKA telescope and in the audience we had learners that we sponsor at the high school. Seeing some of those faces light up when I was introduced as the Managing Director made my day. I hope these stories inspire young people to venture into unfamiliar territories,” said Pontsho Maruping, Managing Director of South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO).

The book is now available online, across libraries, universities, schools, and on BooksArabia.com.

