TotalEnergies Marketing Kenya has launched its 232nd service station in a bid to expand its footprint in the energy market.

The new petrol station is located in Ruiru along the busy Thika Superhighway and will serve thousands of customers plying the route that connects neighbouring counties to Nairobi, as well as the increasingly growing residential community around the area.

Speaking during the launch, TotalEnergies Kenya Managing Director Eric Fanchini said the investment was in response to customer demand for proximity to the company’s products and services and projected that it will satisfy their needs for a unique customer experience.

“I encourage our staff to utilize this opportunity to drive the uptake of our solar products in line with our strategy of implementing a sustainable energy usage in the market. We already have about 143 of our service stations fully solarized and will continue to implement the same across the country.”

The service station is operated under the Dealer Owned Dealer-Operated (DODO) model in partnership with the Bachulal Popatlal Kenya Limited. The petrol station is a one-stop-shop that houses a convenience store, a service bay, a tire center, a pharmacy, an eatery and a laundry.

“We are delighted to mark this milestone as we launch our first ever service station under the TotalEnergies franchise, and we look forward to similar partnerships in future,” said Praful Panchmatia of Bachulal Popatlal Kenya which owns other service stations and LPG distributorships in Mombasa, Kisumu, Busia, Bomet and Chemelil.

TotalEnergies is also focused on the renewable energies market with its solar energy products. Last year, it launched charging points for electric motorcycles in partnership with electric motorcycle manufacturer Ampersand. This is part of its strategic focus on electric powered vehicles to help contain the devastating effects of climate change.