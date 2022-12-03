Shares

The Electricity Association of Kenya (ESAK) has called upon key electricity sector stakeholders to encourage energy demand growth across the country.

This comes as the association celebrated its 3rd anniversary with at least 1 Gigawatt (GW) tied to the grid of which nearly 800 Megawatts (MW) is utility-scale capacity.

To mark the celebration, ESAK activated its 4th working group, the Electricity Markets, that will encourage the growth of energy demand and alternative markets for power produced in the country.

The newly formed working group will have a voice in shaping policy and transforming the sector through contributions and submissions on legislation and regulation of the electricity space and by extension, supporting the development of the broader East African market for power that is in line with the African Single Electricity Market (AfSEM).

ESAK Chairperson George Aluru said, “We are excited to celebrate our 3rd year of encouraging the sustainable development of the Kenyan electricity sector through collaboration, advocacy and data-driven solutions. Moving into the future we are looking to work with other stakeholders to support growth in energy demand through initiatives such as e-mobility and green hydrogen derivatives such as fertilizer and e-methanol.”

Made up of members from different energy disciplines, the working group will also focus on supporting the development of a wider East African market for power that is in line with the African Single Electricity Market (AfSEM).

The activation of the group follows the recent rollout of a blueprint by ESAK to support Kenya’s transition to 100% clean energy by 2030. Besides calling for increased productive use of electricity, the 6-pillar blueprint has a key focus on reducing investor risk, enabling policies and regulations, grid enhancements, sustainable financing and encouraging just transition. The six aim to support Kenya’s drive to achieve 100 per cent clean energy by 2030.

The expansion of the markets for electricity produced in Kenya will enable further harnessing of the potential for power generation and encourage the sustainability of the sector.