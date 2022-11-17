Shares

Idea Hive an innovative performance marketing agency has launched into the East African market in a bid to provide data-driven technology to create unique, insightful brand strategies and marketing campaigns for clients.

Idea Hive has differentiated itself from other traditional marketing agencies by combining full-service marketing and manufacturing technologies through precision marketing to deliver innovative and unified marketing solutions.

The firm is planning on expanding into the region as it strives to be one of the leading go-to agencies for Customer Experience, Insights, and Content Development in South Africa and throughout Africa.

Idea Hive Chief Executive Officer, Yaw Dwomoh, said, “Today we mark a major milestone in our regional expansion strategy. We aim to grow our footprint across the continent while offering more informed strategies to better serve our customers in these markets. We expect that marketing solutions with engagement trackers will optimize return on investment for our clients.”

The East African Operations will be led by newly appointed Managing Director, Muriuki Murunge a social intelligence marketer and brand communications expert.

Muriuki Murunge , had this to say,“I am very excited to lead Idea Hive in this market, mainly because I understand the dynamics marketers are facing in an evolving and competitive industry, that requires unique tailor-made solutions to satisfy our customer’s needs”, said Murunge.

Over the last seven years, the marketing firm has carved out a niche for itself in the competitive advertising industry. The new business reconfiguration will put the company on a more competitive and sustainable growth path, led by a strong team.