Schmidt Futures in partnership with the Rhodes Trust have announced the opening of applications for 2023 Rise Global Challenge for young people aged between 15 to 17years.

Schmidt Futures is a philanthropic initiative that brings talented people together to solve hard problems in science and society. On the other hand, Rhodes Trust, an international education charity programme.

Rise provides applicants with multiple opportunities during the application process to showcase their potential through videos, projects, and group interviews. The application allows applicants to select projects most suited to their interests, abilities, and time availability.

For applicants without access to mobile technology, Rise will work with its over 30 global organizations, including NBA Africa, the HALI Access Network, KenSAP, and Akili Dada in Kenya, to scour the globe to find brilliant young people who are passionate about building a better world to offer alternative pathways through paper applications.

How to Apply

Applicants introduce themselves through videos, create an individual project that demonstrates their talents and benefits their communities, and peer review other applicants’ projects, among other activities. Interview: Rise then selects up to 500 Finalists to advance to “Finalist Days,” where they demonstrate their motivations, problem-solving abilities, and teamwork skills in an innovative interview format.

Rise then selects up to 500 Finalists to advance to “Finalist Days,” where they demonstrate their motivations, problem-solving abilities, and teamwork skills in an innovative interview format. Global Winner Selection: From the Finalists, Rise selects 100 Global Winners to receive a lifetime of benefits as they work to serve others.

Benefits for the winners

Residential Summit : A fully funded, three-week residential summit with other members of the Rise Global Winner cohort.

: A fully funded, three-week residential summit with other members of the Rise Global Winner cohort. Global Winner Network: Access to the Rise Global Winners network to connect on common interests, make service commitments, launch enterprises, and collaborate.

Access to the Rise Global Winners network to connect on common interests, make service commitments, launch enterprises, and collaborate. Counseling and Career Support : Advice and support for applying to university and selecting a career

: Advice and support for applying to university and selecting a career Programming: Access to specialized programs, courses, and other opportunities through Rise partners.

Access to specialized programs, courses, and other opportunities through Rise partners. Higher Education Scholarships: A four-year, post-secondary scholarship at any accredited university, including tuition and a living stipend, based on need and where not already covered by financial aid.

A four-year, post-secondary scholarship at any accredited university, including tuition and a living stipend, based on need and where not already covered by financial aid. Technology: A technology package, such as a laptop or tablet, to be determined annually.

Partner Network: Matching to programs, secondary school scholarships, internships, and other benefits from partners who are part of the Rise network.

Matching to programs, secondary school scholarships, internships, and other benefits from partners who are part of the Rise network. Funding Opportunities: Apply for funding to experiment with innovative ideas to address major problems in local communities or around the world—ranging from seed money to start a social enterprise to a grant for a non-profit.

Education Support: Apply for scholarship funds for a graduate degree.

Diana Njuguna, Head of Programs for Akili Dada, had this to say, “Akili Dada is thrilled to continue growing our partnership with Rise in Kenya as we work together to nurture the next generation of young and innovative leaders looking to build a better world.”

Eric Braverman, CEO of Schmidt Futures, had this to say, “We look for hidden brilliance, in whatever form it takes, wherever it is in the world. There are so many extraordinary people who could do so much more to make the world better if they only could find opportunity.”

Elizabeth Kiss, CEO of the Rhodes Trust, had this to say, “We know that amazing things happen when talented people from different backgrounds are brought together and given opportunities to study, collaborate, and innovate. Rise is an extraordinary opportunity for people from every corner of the world to embark on a lifelong journey of service and impact.”

Since its inception, Rise has welcomed more than 150,000 people from over 170 countries to its community and selected 200 Winners from 69 countries, with Kenya getting seven in the last two years.

If you are interested click here to apply, deadline for application is January 25, 2023, at 16:59 GMT.