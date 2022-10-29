Shares

Itel Kenya has launched their newest smartphone, the itel S18, in Kenya as they expand their product offering in the market. The new smartphone is their 4G flagship device and it succeeds the itel S17, that was launched last year.

This year itel received a number global recognitions from industrial media and organizations. First is, among this year’s Top 100 Most Admired Brands in Africa that was announced by African Business magazine, Also itel was recognized by the Titans of Tech Awards as 2022 Best Tech Company of the Decade for our continuous contribution over the decades in bringing tech innovation and products to the African market. As a warmhearted brand advocating love and corporate social responsibility, itel gained the Most Committed Brand to Humanitarian Service Award by African Brand Congress 2022.

“S18 was designed to help users create their unique and fancy videos in an easier way. With selfie and vlog trend on the rise, itel has an in-depth research on short video shooting functions to encourage everyone become a lifestyle vlogger without downloading other video clip apps” Said the country manager

The country manager also added that “S18 is the beginning of itel’s brand new 4G experience, which means that itel will keep providing better innovation and service supported by the Android 12 (Go edition). We are glad about the prospects, opportunities and user experience that the smartphone will create in their day to day interaction.”

Established over 10 years, itel has a product portfolio of smartphones, TV, accessories, electrics, home appliances, laptop and lifestyle products. In 2021, it ranked No.1 Global Smartphone brand under $100 and No.1 feature phone brand according to IDC Worldwide Mobile Phone Tracker, 1Q,2022.