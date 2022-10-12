Shares

Samsung Electronics has launched the 2022 Galaxy A04s in the Kenyan market. The phone will retail at Ksh.19,999 for the 64GB variant and Kshs 22,999 for the one with 128GB.

The new Galaxy A04s comes with a large 5000mAh battery and 15W fast charging. Users will also be able to enjoy a high-resolution camera, as the A04s welcomes a 50MP system for taking clear photos and videos.

The Galaxy A04s has a stunningly smooth 90Hz refresh rate and a 6.5-inch HD+ display which gives users a silky scrolling feel as well as smooth screen transitions. Soft, rounded edges mean the Galaxy A04s sits comfortably in the hands of its user even during long stretches of scrolling this is paired up with a Haze & Matt effect appearance, allowing for a comfortable grip on its smooth curves.

Samsung Galaxy A04s Specifications

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Body dimensions: 6.48 x 3.02 x 0.36 inches

Build: Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame

SIM: Nano-SIM

Screen size: 6.5 inches

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

OS: Android 12

Chipset: Exynos 850 (8nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G52

Internal storage: 64 / 128GB

RAM: 4 GB RAM

Main camera: 50 MP (wide), 2 MP (depth), 2 MP (macro)

Selfie camera: Single 5 MP

USB: USB Type-C 2.0

Battery type: Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable

Charging: 15W fast charging

Colors: Black, Green, White, Copper