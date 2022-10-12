Samsung Electronics has launched the 2022 Galaxy A04s in the Kenyan market. The phone will retail at Ksh.19,999 for the 64GB variant and Kshs 22,999 for the one with 128GB.
The new Galaxy A04s comes with a large 5000mAh battery and 15W fast charging. Users will also be able to enjoy a high-resolution camera, as the A04s welcomes a 50MP system for taking clear photos and videos.
The Galaxy A04s has a stunningly smooth 90Hz refresh rate and a 6.5-inch HD+ display which gives users a silky scrolling feel as well as smooth screen transitions. Soft, rounded edges mean the Galaxy A04s sits comfortably in the hands of its user even during long stretches of scrolling this is paired up with a Haze & Matt effect appearance, allowing for a comfortable grip on its smooth curves.
Samsung Galaxy A04s Specifications
Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE
Body dimensions: 6.48 x 3.02 x 0.36 inches
Build: Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame
SIM: Nano-SIM
Screen size: 6.5 inches
Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels
OS: Android 12
Chipset: Exynos 850 (8nm)
CPU: Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU: Mali-G52
Internal storage: 64 / 128GB
RAM: 4 GB RAM
Main camera: 50 MP (wide), 2 MP (depth), 2 MP (macro)
Selfie camera: Single 5 MP
USB: USB Type-C 2.0
Battery type: Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging: 15W fast charging
Colors: Black, Green, White, Copper