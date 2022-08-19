Shares

On August 9, 2022, Kenyans went to the poll to participate in a democratic process to elect their new political representatives.

It was a process, many international and national observer missions including the Commonwealth Observer Group commended as largely peaceful and transparent.

I am aware that after the elections results were declared on August 15, some commissioners from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) have raised some concerns about the results and there is an impending court case.

Having personally spoken to Mr. Chebukati, Chair of the IEBC, Mr. Ruto and Mr. Odinga, I am reassured that the rule of law will be respected and pleased to hear that all sides are committed to ensuring peace and letting the process play out in the court of law.

Whatever the outcomes of that process, I trust and know that democracy will win the day and this is something all Kenyans should indeed be proud of.

I look forward to supporting the people of Kenya as we follow up on the recommendations of the Commonwealth Observer Group in the coming months, and seek ways for the Commonwealth to enhance its engagement with Kenya. Asante.

Commonwealth Secretary-General, The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC