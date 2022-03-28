Shares

Four Points by Sheraton has been awarded at the International Hotel Awards as the Best Airport Hotel 2022. While the CEO Destinations Premium magazine has recognized them for the World Travel Top100 locations for traveling executives who want to enjoy luxury business and travel experiences in 2022 .

The International Hotel Awards are judged by an independent panel of industry experts who focus on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability.

Notably, the Four Points property was the only hotel in Kenya to make the listing for the CEO Destinations Premium magazine. Other notable properties to make the list include: The Savoy, London and Park Hyatt, New York.

For years, CEO Destinations premium magazine has made it their business to inform companies and executives about the best luxury locations for business. These pieces of information include costs and benefits associated with these destinations.

Driven by changes in the operating environment, Four Point By Sheraton Nairobi Airport has been at the forefront of deploying a transformational business continuity model that has resulted in consistent growth in the number of guests at the property.

In 2021 the hotel was also acknowledged as Africa’s Leading Airport Hotel by the World Travel Awards body.

Four Points By Sheraton, Nairobi Airport General Manager, Vivek Mathur, had this to say, “To be awarded the leading airport property on the continent for the fourth year running in itself is a remarkable and humbling achievement. This is further cemented by the fact that we are recognized as a top destination for global executives. These accolades not only serve to solidify our position as a substantial regional player in hospitality but is a testament to our team’s passion and commitment. We are committed to the sector’s revival after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and look forward to a prosperous 2022 with greater tourism.”

The Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport is a 172-room hotel located strategically inside the JKIA Complex, opened in October 2017. The hotel amenities include multi-functional meeting and event spaces, a dedicated business lounge all-day dining restaurant, pool bar and grill, coffee lounge, rooftop pool, gym, and spa. The hotel benefits from views of the airport runway and the Nairobi National Park.