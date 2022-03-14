Shares

Three Kenyan startups, that is Fleetsimplify, HydroIQ and Sukhiba been selected as participants in the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa Class 7. The seventh class includes 15 tech startups from seven African countries.

The class was selected from thousands of applications, with final selection based on product stage, program alignment and market fit. The startups are developing solutions in areas such as healthcare, education, fleet management, logistics automation and recruiting.

Over the next three months, they will work with Google mentors and facilitators learning best practices on a range of topics including Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, organisational culture, growth strategies and more.

Google for Startups Accelerator Africa programs are organised around a virtual bootcamp concept that includes seminars, one-on-one coaching sessions, and peer-to-peer learning opportunities. Bootcamps will take place in March, April and May.

The Google for Startups Accelerator Africa program has supported 82 startups from 17 African countries over the past four years. Collectively, they have raised $112 million and created 2800 direct jobs. For this phase of the program, Google has invested $5 million through a combination of equity-free funding and product credits for Google services.

Folarin Aiyegbusi, Google’s Head of Startup Ecosystem, Africa, had this to say, “We’re thrilled to be starting off our seventh cohort with such a diverse and inspiring group of companies who are harnessing technology to tackle the problems that many people on the continent face every day. Startups in Africa are solving some of the region’s most pressing issues -from employment to logistics, banking, healthcare, and education. This is a journey that we’re happy to be on.”

Balqis Chepkwony, CEO of Fleetsimplify, had this to say, “Fleetsimplify is thrilled to have been selected for the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa! We’re looking forward to working with the Google team to bring sustainable shared mobility solutions in Africa.”

The selected startups are as follows;