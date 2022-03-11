Shares

Zoho Corporation has launched its latest version of its low-code offering, Zoho Creator. The new version addresses the need for an easy-to-use platform that enables business users (or citizen developers) to create complex and powerful business applications, while empowering the IT teams to place sufficient guardrails and govern usage, ensuring security and compliance.

Organizations are currently face soaring demand for new business software, but existing low-code platforms are either for business users and lack the sophistication needed to develop scalable, enterprise-ready end-to-end tools or are for users with intricate understanding of the application development process.

The new version of Zoho Creator platform empowers business developers to easily build scalable low-code solutions which include apps, integrations, analytics, and process automation without costly and time-consuming training demanded by complex platforms. It enables 10X faster deployment than any other solution on the market. The latest version includes new and

enhanced features such as business process blueprinting, AI-enabled smart import, enhanced serverless functions, conversational analytics, centralised governance and a multi-environment setup. These features help users build a connected ecosystem of solutions while maximizing IT teams control through a robust end-to-end application development lifecycle management.

Additionally, while other low code platforms help business users in app development, it still often happens in silos and creates the problem of shadow IT. Therefore, the new Creator platform equips IT teams with greater control around governance, security and compliance so that business users (citizen developers) and IT teams can work together to create auto scalable, niche, complex and agile solutions so that organisations can focus on solving business

problems and pursue new opportunities.

Veerakumar Natarajan, Country Manager, Kenya, Zoho Corp, had this to say, “The bulk of low-code application development, from customization to automation, can be handled today by users with moderate technical knowledge. Where we see a gap, especially for the mid-market and enterprise, is between building and deployment. Currently there isn’t a low-code solution on the

market that allows both business users and IT to truly build end to end business solutions. With this update, Zoho’s Creator Platform combines application development, business intelligence & analytics, integrations, and process automation into one single platform while simultaneously enabling IT teams to effortlessly manage ongoing challenges of security, compliance, and governance. Now, organisations can leverage a unified solution for all of their low-code needs, extending the ability to innovate to every employee.”