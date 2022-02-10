Shares

The Visa Everywhere Initiative (VEI) is inviting fintech and payment startups to showcase their products and solutions. The initiative will offer finalists firsthand exposure to key fintech stakeholders across banking, merchant, VC and government sectors. Winners of the competition will be awarded monetary prizes and stand a chance to partner with global brands like Visa.

This year’s program includes startups that are using cryptocurrency and Visa Direct. Finalists from across the world that are driving economic growth will converge in Qatar this November for the VEI finals. Past editions of VEI have given some of the most promising innovators in the payments space a shot at accelerating their growth.

The VEI network includes 8,500 startups from around the world, with the number increasing every year. Since its launch in 2015, the program has helped startups from over 100 countries collectively raise more than Ksh. 284 billion (USD 2.5 billion) in funding, addressing the issue of capital raising.

“Fintechs and other payments innovators are transforming the way consumers and businesses make payments, making it easier for more people to access the money they need when, they need it, and the pandemic has seen this become more critical than ever,” said Corine Mbiaketcha, Vice President and Regional Manager, East Africa.

On his part, Giorgi Tsurtsumia, co-founder and co-CEO of PAYZE and 2021 VEI CEMEA winner said, “Competing on a global stage alongside some of the most prestigious startups in the world and, more importantly, being able to receive that global exposure and support from a trusted brand like Visa was an exceptional achievement for PAYZE.”

Entrepreneurs in the following sectors are eligible to apply.

Enablers of digital services and digital issuers

Blockchain and cryptocurrency

Crowdfunding

Banking-as-a-Service

BIN sponsors

Issuer/processors

Program managers

Digital issuance

Alternative lending

Personal financial management

Money transfer and remittance

Digital banking

Digital wallets, peer-to-peer (P2P) and transfers

Employee benefits

Payables

Corporate cards (expense management)

Value-add for merchants/consumers in the finance space

Data and analytics

ID, authentication and security

InsurTech

Loyalty

Merchant services and tools

Process and payment infrastructure

Retail technology

SMEs