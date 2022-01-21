Shares

The EKA Hotel has announced the appointment of Silvester Mbandi as the General Manager of the hotel located along Mombasa Road. Mr. Mbandi is a seasoned hotelier with a wealth of working experience spanning 25 years in the hospitality sector. Throughout his career, Mr. Mbandi has worked in various reputable organizations, hotels and resorts across the country.

Prior to his appointment as EKA Hotel General Manager, he worked as the General Manager of the Baobab Beach Resort and Spa in Diani. With his extensive background in rooms, food and beverage and hospitality operations, Mbandi expressed his excitement to join the EKA fraternity in the General Manager position.

Located along Mombasa road in Nairobi, Eka Hotel has 5 meeting rooms designed to suit every occasion. The space is complimented with stylish accommodation, dining, meeting and wellness facilities.