LG Electronics East Africa has awarded 3 social groups based in Nairobi, Kiambu and Kajiado counties as 2021 winners of the LG Electronics Ambassador Challenge. The challenge seeks to promote the growth and self-reliance of local communities. The three groups; Ghetto Evolve from Nairobi, The Eagles from Limuru and Mporokua Primary school will each receive Ksh. 1 million grant support to solve social issues in the communities in which they reside.

As part of their solutions agenda, Mporokua primary school, in Kajiado Central sub-county, seeks to use the funds to develop one classroom and an ablution block to reduce congestion in classes. “This school was started in 2010 by parents from this location as a way to help their children from walking five kilometres away to the nearest school. We have a population of 250 pupils and a feeder school called Sangilel with a total number of 78 pupils. Getting classrooms will make the pupils more comfortable and help improve their performance,” said Mporokua primary school headteacher Mr. Johnson Munyere who learnt about the LG Ambassador Challenge from LG social media channels and applied for it.

In Nairobi, the Ghetto Evolve Mathare social group plans to use the capital received to establish a resource centre for kids, young men and women in Mathare slums. “Through this resource centre, we hope to create social impact, improve the quality of life in our community and reawaken the desire to learn and develop amongst the young adults while empowering the most basic employable skills. This will not only help us bridge the competency divide but also help our youth explore and maximize their full potential,” said Thomas Macharia, a Director of Ghetto Evolve.

The third group, the Eagles Club from Limuru intend to purchase motorbikes which shall provide jobs to the young families in their club. This is part of their long-term plan to venture into the transport business and create a livelihood for their members.

On his part, LG Electronics East Africa Managing director Sa Nyoung Kim commented, “This challenge is part of LG’s overarching vision that sees various aspects of society working together to achieve a better life for all. This being our second year running it successfully, we remain committed to executing social contribution activities that deliver sustainable growth to local communities as we empower everyone to live a better life that they deserve.”

The three groups are expected to execute their ideas in three months once they are awarded. To ensure due diligence, a follow up will be made by the program manager and key partner of the challenge, the Korea Food for The Hungry International (KFHI).