The KCB Foundation, through its Mifugo Ni Mali programme has this year set aside Ksh. 50 million to support over 5,000 farmers from 20 counties in the livestock value chain. The programme was launched in 2014 as an Enterprise Development programme working with farmer producer organizations (FPOs) and focuses on four value-chains. These are meat, dairy, apiculture and aquaculture.

The funding will be in the form of financing working capital and asset-based funding disbursed through KCB Bank’s retail banking network. The first phase of the programme will be implemented in 10 counties. These are Laikipia, Baringo, Samburu, Taita Taveta, Narok, Kajiado, Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi and Marsabit. The second phase of the programme will be rolled out in Isiolo, Wajir, Tana River, Lamu, Garissa, Turkana, West Pokot, Busia, Mandera and Kitui.

The Foundation aims to enhance commercialization and boost farmer outputs through co-operatives in the livestock value chain by improving market access and income opportunities across the country. As part of the project, a total of 70 co-operatives will also get training for the farmers this year as well as access to market linkages through the extensive KCB network. The project will also involve the implementation of sustainable livestock production especially as the adverse effects of climate change affect food production.

Speaking on the funding, KCB Foundation Chief of Party Caroline Wanjeri said, “Working with co-operatives is critical as they enable commercialising of farmer operations. They also provide a learning environment to maximize on value addition, enabling farmers to realize their potential. The training will encompass governance, member equity and capitalization, financial and credit management, market performance, legal and regulatory needs, gender inclusion, and value addition.”