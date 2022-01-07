Shares

Over the recent years, reports have shown that the number of people getting cosmetic procedures has risen steadily. We find that more and more men and women are seeking cosmetic medical treatments in a bid to tighten their skin, get rid of wrinkles, eyebags, facial hair, etc.

Technical procedures used during cosmetic procedures continue to become safer and more reliable, with more cosmetic clinic opening locally. Making facial adjustments or getting treatment to improve appearance has become akin to getting your hair done, your teeth fixed or nails done. It is a relatively common practice that until recently, was not fully embraced.

Dr. Maria Bayerl, a Kenyan born Facial Anesthetics surgeon, is looking to bring some of these these procedures and treatments closer to home. She speaks to us on her plan to practice in Kenya, her chance encounter with anesthetic medicine, and what she hopes to achieve with her profession in Kenya.

Tell us about yourself

My name is Dr. Maria Bayerl, I am a Kenyan born ENT Surgeon and Facial Anesthetics surgeon trained in Bucharest Romania. I currently practice my profession in Romania, but I am keen on taking Facial Aesthetics procedures locally.

Using my knowledge in this field, I intend to break the stereotypes associated with cosmetic surgery and its related procedures. My main focus is to introduce non-invasive procedures to the Kenyan market as I strive to make aesthetic procedures readily available and affordable.

Why did you choose this specialty?

My decision to venture into this specialty was purely accidental and it happened after I got a chance to work with a very good Plastic Surgeon who owns a state-of-the-art clinic in Romania. It was during this time that my interest in anesthetic surgery grew, having been exposed to the different procedures and treatments. This is what I can say informed my decision to pursue it as a specialty.

I am actually in the process of opening my own clinic in Bucharest, which will focus primarily on non-invasive head and neck procedures.

What do you like most about your job?

The satisfaction I get when I see my patients happy as they leave our facility. Seeing my patients enjoying advanced medical techniques, procedures and apparatus in the safest conditions with amazing long-lasting results gives me utmost satisfaction.

Keeping in mind your plans to open a practice locally, how do you intend to work in both Kenya and Romania simultaneously?

The plan is to come to Kenya on a quarterly basis at first. We are currently doing market research to gather thoughts of Kenyans on non-invasive procedures, and so far, the feedback is fantastic. The initial plan is to come quarterly, then if things look up, I will consider coming back to Kenya for treatment and procedures more regularly.

Will you have a physical address in Kenya?

Yes and no. I will not have my own physical facility, but I will have a partnership with someone in Kenya and I will be practicing in their facility.

What are some of the treatments and procedures you intend to offer in Kenya?

One of the procedures we will offer and that is most demanded is Botox treatment. This is a treatment done to smoothen wrinkles around the forehead and eyelids and for jaws’ refinement. Botox gives patients a more youthful appearance, as it gets rid of wrinkles and soft lines on the face.

We will also do filler treatment to soften facial pores and laser treatment to treat acne and smoothen the skin. All these are non-invasive procedures that give a youthful appearance.

We will also offer Mesotherapy treatment. This is a technique that uses injections of vitamins, enzymes, hormones, and plant extracts to rejuvenate and tighten skin, as well as remove excess fat. Additionally, we will have PRP treatment which involves extracting platelets from your blood and injecting it to patients’ skin to rejuvenate it.

So far what has been the reception of Facial Anesthetics in Kenya?

In our market survey, we have encountered wonderful and positive reception. I appreciate the transparency of the Kenyan woman. The Kenyan woman knows what she wants, what she needs and is very open to education on the same. So far it has been nothing but positive feedback. It is for this reason that we are optimistic about our plan to begin operations in Kenya.

What will be the payment options for these services?

Currently insurance companies do not cover cosmetic procedures. For this reason, patients will have to pay for these treatments from their owns funds separate from insurance.

What would you say Kenyan woman looking to explore Facial Anesthetics?

To the Kenyan woman I would like to say that I am aware of the stigma that surrounds cosmetic procedures. I aim to break that stigma by giving out as much information as I can to enlighten the local market, given that it is a relatively new area of specialization in the Kenyan market.

I would want all our prospective patients to know that we understand their needs and will work with procedures tailor-made for their specific needs. Cosmetic procedures are a very common undertaking in Europe and America, and I want them to know that we will give all the information required to answer their questions and give the best results.