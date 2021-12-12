Shares

Showmax is bringing new festive season movies to our screens every day until 25th December, 2021. Some of the movies making a debut on the platform this Christmas season include A new Christmas, Baking Spirits Bright, A Christmas Family Reunion, Fatman and Office Christmas Party.

1. Snowbound for Christmas

In this film, an executive assistant ends up trapped in a luxury resort with her boss during a work trip a few days to Christmas, where the pair spark some holiday magic.

The movie stars Zarrin Darell-Martin (Falling Skies, Room) and Henderson Wade (Riverdale, American Horror Story).

2. A new Christmas

A New Christmas tells the story of Kabir, a lonely medical student in New York, estranged from his wife and grieving the loss of his mother. When he meets Kioni (Grace Wacuka), a charming film student from Kenya, she persuades him to show her the city’s Christmas decorations, thereby leading him to rediscover the magic of the holiday season and get his life back on track.

The movie stars Bollywood actress, Preeti Gupta (Kasturi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii), Indian dancer/writer/director, Swati Bhise and Paula Rossman (The Amazing Spider-Man 2).

3. Greyson family Christmas

You know there’s bound to be some drama when an African-American brings home a white partner to their parents.

Activist liberal progressive law student Maya brings her new boyfriend home for the holidays neglecting to tell her family that he’s white.

Greyson Family Christmas stars Robinne Lee (Deliver Us From Eva, Hitch), Carol Sutton (Ray, Steel Magnolias) and Kalilah Harris (Being Mary Jane).

4. Baking spirits bright

Baking Spirits Bright tells the story of Mira Varma who works in her family’s fruitcake business and takes pride in it, despite the decline of the confection’s popularity.

When her parents hire Brady Phillips to boost sales for the holidays, Mira fights to hold on to the heart of the company she loves so much.

The movie stars Rekha Sharma (Star Trek), Dion Johnstone (Ties That Bind) and Ryan Williams (Arrow, Supergirl).

5. A Christmas family reunion

In this movies, event planner Amy Kessler is hired to help rising singer Tiffanie Christmas plan her holiday family reunion. Along the way Amy must navigate some challenging family dynamics, especially amongst Tiffanie’s aunts as well as her own growing feelings for Tiffanie’s cousin, Calvin.

A Christmas Family Reunion features African-American OG, Vanessa Estelle Williams (Soul Food), Asia’h Epperson (Greenleaf) and Michelle Argyris (Devil Seed, Shadowhunters).

6. Once upon a sesame street Christmas

There’s no place more magical than Sesame Street – especially during the holidays! Join Elmo, Grover, Big Bird and their friends for the magical, musical 50-minute special Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas, in which Elmo’s father tells him a bedtime story about the time, way back, when joy, kindness and caring first came to Sesame Street.

The show which won an Emmy for Outstanding Children’s Programme also includes special guests Emmy, Tony and Grammy winner Audra McDonald (The Good Fight), Emmy-winning comedian Jim Gaffigan (Hotel Transylvania 3), and Zosia Mamet (The Flight Attendant).

7. Stick man

Animated in Cape Town by Triggerfish and co-directed by South African Daniel Snaddon (Zog, The Snail and the Whale), this 27-minute BBC One Christmas special by Magic Light Pictures (The Gruffalo, Revolting Rhymes) won the top prizes at leading animation festivals like Annecy and Kidscreen, among others.

Based on the much-loved picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, Stick Man is voiced by the likes of Martin Freeman (Black Panther, The Hobbit) and Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey), with Jennifer Saunders (Absolutely Fabulous) narrating.

8. The man who invented Christmas

Teen Choice winner Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey) stars as Charles Dickens, while the late Christopher Plummer (The Sound of Music) is Scrooge in The Man Who Invented Christmas, about the creation of A Christmas Carol, the timeless tale that redefined Christmas.

9. A Christmas feast

Rising star Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones, Booksmart), Madison Iseman (Jumanji: The Next Level), and Addison Timlin (Fallen) star alongside the likes of Joe Pantoliano (The Matrix, Memento) and Ray Abruzzo (The Sopranos, The Practice).

10. Last Christmas

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians), Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) and Emma Thompson (Years and Years) star for director Paul Feig (Bridesmaids) in the romantic comedy Last Christmas.

Kate (Clarke) harrumphs around London, a bundle of bad decisions accompanied by the jangle of bells on her shoes, another irritating consequence from her job as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop.

Tom (Golding) seems too good to be true when he walks into her life and starts to see through so many of Kate’s barriers. As London transforms for the most wonderful time of the year, nothing should work for these two.

11. Office Christmas party

When his uptight CEO sister threatens to shut down his branch, the branch manager throws an epic Christmas party in order to land a big client and save the day, but the party gets out of hand.

Office Christmas Party stars Emmy winners Jennifer Aniston (Friends, The Morning Show), Jason Bateman (Ozark), Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country), Rob Corddry (Ballers), and Kate McKinnon (Bombshell, Ghostbusters).

12. A bad moms Christmas

A Bad Moms Christmas reunites People’s Choice winner Kristen Bell (The Good Place), Mila Kunis (Black Swan), and Emmy nominee Kathryn Hahn (Mrs. Fletcher) as the bad moms, with Christine Baranski (The Good Fight), Susan Sarandon (Ray Donovan) and Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm) as their mothers.

13. Fatman

Oscar winner Mel Gibson (Mad Max, Braveheart) stars as a rowdy Santa Claus who must contend with a hitman sent by a spoiled kid, who’s looking for revenge after receiving a lump of coal for Christmas.

