OPPO has announced plans to launch new technologies at the upcoming OPPO Inno Day which is set to be held on 14-15 December, 2021. The company is expected to debut its first NPU (Neural Processing Unit) and OPPO Air Glass, as well as several other technological breakthroughs.

As OPPO’s signature annual tech event to share strategy updates and showcase technological achievements, OPPO Inno Day 2021 is also expected to draw worldwide attendee. This is through its online OPPO Inno World aside from the event in Shenzhen.

During the online event, Tony Chen, Founder and CEO of OPPO, will deliver a keynote speech regarding the company’s updated corporate strategies and new directions in R&D. At the same time, other senior executives will introduce the NPU and OPPO Air Glass.

OPPO INNO DAY 2021 will also see OPPO showcase details around some of its latest cutting-edge technologies, including its Retractable Camera and Digital Human. In addition to these, other breakthrough innovations related to imaging, AI, AR, and 5G will be announced.

OPPO Inno Day has been introducing new concept products and other groundbreaking innovations since it first began in 2019. In 2019, OPPO announced the first generation of its AR Glass product and its 5G CPE and OPPO Watch smartwatch series. Last year, OPPO demonstrated three products. These include the OPPO X 2021 Rollable Concept Handset, AR Glass 2021, and CybeReal. This year, OPPO will continue the tradition by presenting its latest achievements that push the boundaries of technological advancements further.

Visitors on the OPPO Inno World platform may join the launch remotely by using official link with their customized avatars. By using customized avatars, visitors can also socialize and invite each other to hunt for the hidden Easter eggs scattered in the virtual world.