14 Trees, a joint venture between Holcim and the CDC Group, has begun construction of Mvule Gardens, Africa’s largest 3D printed affordable housing project in Kenya. The development is set to start early 2022.

The Mvule Gardens housing complex will offer 1 bed, 2 bed and 3 bed units selling from Ksh. 2.46 million in a low density gated community project close to Kilifi Town.

The project will utilize Holcim’s proprietary ink, TectorPrint whose local subsidiary, Bamburi Cement, will soon introduce in the market. The Tector range gives the 3D printed walls structural function to bear the load of the building.

The Government has set a target of delivering 500,000 units in five years under the big four agenda namely the Affordable Housing Project (AHP). The futuristic 3D printing and smart design will accelerate house completion with conventional building technique which is more environmental friendly.

Speaking during the unveil of the 3D printed show house in Athi River, Mr. Charles Hinga, PS in the State Department for Housing and Urban Development said, “In line with the Affordable Housing Programme, and given the effects of climate change being experienced the world over, this project is indeed timely and opportune having achieved EDGE Advanced Certification. This is evidence that the project will benefit both the planet and the house owner through the reduction of carbon emissions during construction and lowering the water and energy costs in the running of the home.”

On his part, Colm Halley, General Manager 14 Trees Kenya said, “We are excited to be building one of the world’s largest 3D-printed affordable housing projects in Kenya. The Government of Kenya has made huge efforts to accelerate the development of Affordable Housing in Kenya. 14Trees is committed to using innovative technology to support this, with houses that have a lower carbon footprint than traditional methods.”