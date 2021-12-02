Shares

The East African Business Council (EABC) has reached an agreement with the Inter-University Council for East Africa (IUCEA) to spur job creation for graduates in the region. The partnership will address skills mismatches through internship placements across EAC countries and address curriculum gaps.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nairobi Professor Stephen Kiama Gitahi who urged the youth to think beyond employment to job creation. He further encouraged them to think street wise to offer right solutions to community and industry needs.

The IUCEA and EABC new collaboration will also support skilling and placement for university students in the EAC. This is intended to address concerns raised by the private sector that many graduates and youths lack employable skills.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, John Bosco Kalisa EABC CEO said, “The MoU is set to boost academia, public and private partnerships collaboration on science, technology and innovation and business development.”

He elaborated that the partnership will enhance linkages and synergies between high learning institutions and the private sector in unlocking trade and investment challenges across the EAC region. He further urged the private sector in the region to open up for training placement and skilling for graduates.

On his part, IUCEA Gaspard Professor Banyankimbona had this to say, “Academia and institutions of higher learning have a duty to steer the EAC integration agenda by producing graduates who can anchor economic and social growth. IUCEA is committed to mobilizing universities to interact with the business community from the bench-marking process up to the curriculum and training.”