Spotify’s ad platform, Ad Studio, has launched in Kenya, Jamaica, Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania and Uganda, making the platform available to more artists around the globe.

The Ad Studio tool allows artists, brands and businesses to easily run audio and video ads. Advertisers can create a campaign in a short time, and the platform provides flexibility and control to set up and manage campaigns in real time.

Spotify has already launched the Ad Studio in other markets, including America and Europe, with plans to expand in emerging markets like Sub-Saharan Africa, where audio streaming is on the rise.

To advertise with Spotify’s Ad Studio, advertisers need to spend a minimum of Ksh. 27,000. Ad Studio provides advertisers with free audio creation tools including background music mixing, voiceover talent, audience targeting and real-time reporting.

“Reaching audiences with Spotify Ad Studio is efficient and easy. You can decide to target listeners by genre preferences, interests, and context, etc. It only takes us a few minutes to create a campaign, and the free voiceover service saves a lot of effort, too,” said Christopher Li, Director of digital planning and products APAC at Live Nation and Spotify Ad Studio user.

Spotify brings music and podcasts to nearly 365 million users in 184 markets, across hundreds of devices, as a global leader in music streaming.

In Nigeria alone, over 100 million citizens are active internet users. Of this number, 57,9% use music apps, up from 54% last year. The median age in this market is 18, meaning that the majority of smartphone users are Gen-Z. This rise has been witnessed in Kenya and Ghana as well.