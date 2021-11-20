Shares

Telkom has reviewed its voice offers for its mobile prepaid customers. The revamped voice bundle Sema Yote earlier known as Chapa Story, will give customers 100 free minutes of talk time per day at Ksh. 10 for 24 hours.

Additionally, customers who pay Ksh. 150 will receive 100 free minutes of talk time per day for the next 30 days.

Telkom has also changed the terms of its Mambo offer, moving the number of free voice minutes on this offering from daily to monthly. Customers will now only need to pay Ksh. 99 and Ksh. 199 per month, to receive 100 and 200 free call time minutes per month, respectively, rather than 99 and 100 per day.

According to Telkom, the new voice offers are informed by changing consumption patterns among consumers. This is following the re-opening of the economy from the restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking while announcing the new talk offers, Telkom Director of marketing, Eric Achola said, “Our consumers want more value from our offerings and voice is no exception, which they continue to rely upon for their day-to-day communication needs. The launch of this offer is in line with our objective of making technology services, in this case, voice, more accessible to Kenyans.”

Sema Yote is among a range of customer offers including Madaraka Life, launched this year by Telkom.

Subscribers can sign up for the Sema Yote offer via USSD *544#, or via the My Telkom App and My Account portal.

SUMMARY TABLE